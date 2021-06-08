Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 509 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $579.58 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

