Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17.

