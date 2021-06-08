Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

