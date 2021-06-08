Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $738,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,427 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

