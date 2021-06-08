Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 176 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.