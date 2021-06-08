Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Leidos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

