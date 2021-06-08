Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 7,605 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $297,559,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $47,148,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

