Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.