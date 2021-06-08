Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 496 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 61,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $26.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

