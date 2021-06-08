Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Down to $36.84

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $35.36. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 194,101 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

