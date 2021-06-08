KeyCorp Comments on Conn’s, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -193.65 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,229.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,841 shares of company stock worth $804,642. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.