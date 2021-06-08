Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.82.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 638,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

