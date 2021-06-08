Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 238,718 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

KRC stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

