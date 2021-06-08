Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

KGF opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 190.31 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 354.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

