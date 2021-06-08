Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $39.81

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $38.51. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 6,093 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

