Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives €83.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.33 ($98.04).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KGX shares. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €91.60 ($107.76). The company had a trading volume of 151,925 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €84.86.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

