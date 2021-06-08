Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.61

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,433,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 584,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

