KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KLA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,075. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.32. KLA has a 12-month low of $171.31 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

