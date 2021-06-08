Klimatas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $4,317.70 and approximately $100.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.