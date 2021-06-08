Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$6.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.55.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
