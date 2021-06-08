Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Komatsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.