Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $378,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

