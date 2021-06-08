Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 40.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,492,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,829,326 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.