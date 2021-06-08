Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $121.59. 1,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,900. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $77.83 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.78.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

