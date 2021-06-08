K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €12.07 ($14.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a one year high of €11.82 ($13.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

