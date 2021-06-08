Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock worth $16,972,432 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of KYMR stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,171. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
