Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,444 shares in the company, valued at $20,292,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,697 shares of company stock worth $16,972,432 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,171. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

