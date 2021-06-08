Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

LH stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.18. 14,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.