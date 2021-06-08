Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.