Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

NASDAQ LE traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,307. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Insiders have sold 124,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,828 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

