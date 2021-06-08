Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,483,000.

NASDAQ:LCAAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

