Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $852.85 million, a PE ratio of -193.65 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,841 shares of company stock valued at $804,642. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

