Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 19,355 Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASPCU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,488,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,995,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,811,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of ASPCU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

