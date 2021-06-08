Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 26,500 LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

LJAQU stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Company Profile

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

