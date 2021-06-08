Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 26,500 LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
LJAQU stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.80.
LightJump Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU).
Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.