Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 16,195 Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,690,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of Population Health Investment stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.