Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $151,000 in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,487,000.

SPKBU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

