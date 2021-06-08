Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,214 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $9,650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

NYSE:TLK opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.79. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.