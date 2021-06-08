LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and $242,986.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00247868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00226527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.03 or 0.01180009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.39 or 0.99224146 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

