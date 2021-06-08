Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $311,879.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00250404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.01217628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.36 or 1.00259305 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

