Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price rose 8.6% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 547,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,046,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LI. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.