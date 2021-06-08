LifeMD’s (LFMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 204.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million. Analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

