Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

LCUT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

