LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $20.91 million and $10,552.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,038,561,840 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,144,170 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.