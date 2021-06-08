Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a report released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMNR. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

