Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

