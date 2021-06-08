Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0452 on Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $9,615.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.31 or 0.00975567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.23 or 0.09850445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051364 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

