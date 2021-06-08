LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,546. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

