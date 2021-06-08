LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.
Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,546. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $87.38.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.