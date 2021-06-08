LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

