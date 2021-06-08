Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.
RPTX opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
