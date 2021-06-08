Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

RPTX opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

