Lobstex Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $583,705.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,073,961 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

