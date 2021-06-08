Loki Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,114.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.55 or 0.07442031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.34 or 0.01765533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00468169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00160052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00717064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00489129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.00386997 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

